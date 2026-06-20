Trump repeats claim Meloni asked 'over and over' for a picture with him at G7: 'She wants to be friends again'

New Delhi:

A diplomatic dispute between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has intensified after Trump once again claimed that the Italian leader repeatedly sought photographs with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

The renewed remarks, made on Truth Social, revisited allegations Trump has raised previously about Meloni's conduct at the gathering. The Italian prime minister has strongly rejected the claims, describing them as entirely fabricated and expressing surprise at the US president's comments.

Trump repeats claims about Meloni and G7 summit

In a post on Truth Social, Trump once again alleged that Meloni repeatedly requested photographs with him during the G7 meeting in France.

"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote.

The US president went on to claim that Meloni was struggling politically at home and suggested that her stance on US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon had contributed to declining popularity.

"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did Nato, for that matter!)," Trump said.

Trump also criticised Italy for not allowing the United States to use Italian landing strips or runways, describing it as a significant logistical inconvenience.

"She wouldn't even let us use Italy's landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' Nato Allies," he wrote.

The US president further argued that Meloni's approach towards Washington had changed following what he described as a US military victory over Iran.

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!"

Trump had earlier claimed that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the summit and suggested she was "probably happy" that he had spoken to her during the event.

(Image Source : TRUTHSOCIAL/REALDONALDTRUMP)Donald Trump's post on Truth Social

Meloni dismisses allegations as fabricated

Meloni responded on Friday with a sharp rebuttal, rejecting Trump's account and accusing him of inventing the story.

"Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover," she said.

Her response quickly turned the disagreement into a wider diplomatic row between the two allies.

The fallout has already extended beyond public statements. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has cancelled a planned trip to the United States following the dispute between Trump and Meloni.

The latest exchange has drawn significant attention in both countries, with tensions now focused not only on the original claims about photographs at the G7 summit but also on the broader tone of relations between the two governments.

ALSO READ: 'I was just joking, not trying to be the boss': Trump clarifies viral G7 comment after backlash