Donald Trump praises PM Modi, says he's doing a very good job

US President Donald Trump has yet again showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and applauded him for his work. "Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he's doing a very good job. Nothing easy, but he's done a very good job," he said as he rollected his historic address at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston last September.

“We had an event in Houston, as you know. And it was a fantastic event. I was invited by Prime Minister Modi and this was a massive (event)... And it was incredible. And the prime minister could not have been more generous. We have great support from India. We have great support from Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said.

Trump then referred to his India visit early this year in February before the coronavirus pandemic hit the two countries. “I also, as you know, went to India just prior to the pandemic setting in because India has been hit very hard, left really about a week before that, and we had an incredible time. What we saw the people are so incredible it's really an incredible place, an incredible country and its definitely big,” he said. “But you've got a great leader and he's a great person,” Trump said.

Highlighting the great relationship that he has developed with Indian Americans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said that he would think that Indian Americans would vote for him in the November 3 presidential election.

“We have great support from India. We have great support from Prime Minister Modi. I would think that the Indian (American) people would be voting for Trump,” the president told reporters at a White House news conference.

Trump was responding to a question on a video titled, "Four more years" released by the Trump Campaign during the Republican National Convention last month. Tweeted by Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee and retweeted by his son Donald Trump Jr, the video conceptualised by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, has short clips from the Modi-Trump joint address in Houston last year and Ahmedabad in February this year.

“Would Kimberly, Don Jr., and Ivanka Trump, who are very popular among Indian Americans, would be campaigning on your behalf among the Indian Americans with your views on India-US relationship?” he was asked.

“I know India and I understood those young people (Kimberley, Donald J Trump Jr and Ivanka) that you mentioned. They're very good young people. And I know their relationship with India is very good and so is mine,” Trump said.

