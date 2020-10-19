My father's relationship with PM Modi is incredible, Donald Trump Jr says

Image Source : AP Donald Trump Jr/FILE

Donald Trump Jr has said that his father's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "incredible". The forty-two-year-old is leading the re-election campaign of his 74-year-old father. The presidential elections in the US are slated to be held on November 3.

"I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump and PM Modi is incredible. It has been an honour to watch. And I love that they have a great and powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future," he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH New York: Donald Trump Jr says, "I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump & PM Modi is incredible...It has been an honour to watch & I love that they have a great & powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future." pic.twitter.com/YwdpKJ1akb — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

In his remarks at an event to celebrate the 'success' of his book that talks about graft allegations against the Bidens, Trump Jr recollected the Ahmedabad address of his father Donald Trump during his trip to India early this year.

"When I saw the enthusiasm of my father with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi …you know, I used to think that Trump rallies were pretty big in America but that was the biggest Trump rally probably ever … in India,” Trump Jr told a select group of supporters from the community at the event in Long Island, New York.

Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee said that here has never been any US president who has respected and treated an Indian prime minister or India or Indian-Americans like President Trump has. Mason described Donald Trump Jr as a 'rockstar'.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr also said that democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India as he could be soft on China. "We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans," Trump Jr said.

In his book "Liberal Privilege", Trump Jr. has documented allegations of corruption against 77-year-old Joe Biden's family, particularly against his son Hunter Biden.

"When you look at our opponents in this race… you think the Chinese gave Hunter Biden USD 1.5 billion … because he was a great businessman, or because they knew the Bidens could be bought, and therefore soft on China," he said.

Trump Jr was referring to the latest allegations of corruption against the Biden family as revealed by The New York Post.

"Therefore, (Joe Biden is) bad for India," he said in his address at the meet and greet event along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is leading the fund-raising efforts of Trump's re-election campaign.

