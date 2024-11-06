Donald Trump's net worth increases to THIS much in October | A look at his income and assets

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Donald Trump.

Donald Trump net worth: As per Forbes report, the net worth of Donald Trump has doubled in the month of October, increasing from under $4 billion at the beginning of October to $8 billion and coinciding with a multi-week rally from his media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, as he has surged to become the betting favorite in the presidential election.

His net worth has been tied to the volatility of Trump Media’s stock, which is only five weeks removed from its record low of $12.15. Since then, Trump Media shares have quadrupled and surged after Trump vowed to not sell his roughly 57 per cent stake in the company. The stock has effectively returned to the highs it recorded in May and March, the latter month of which marked Trump Media’s debut on the Nasdaq.

Here are some key facts about Trump's net worth

Donald Trump’s net worth jumped 6.3 per cent more than $400 million to reach the $8 billion mark, a more than two-fold increase since the end of September, when it was $3.9 billion.

Donald Trump is now the 357th-wealthiest person in the world, as per reports of real-time billionaires tracker.

The spike in the former president’s net worth came as Trump Media closed up nearly 9 per cent at $51.51.While Trump’s net worth has doubled this month, Trump Media’s stock price has more than tripled (an increase of 249.2 per cent) in that same period of time, after starting October at $16.16.

According to the Associated Press, Trump Media’s share increase does not appear to be linked to the company’s financial performance and has instead moved with the odds of Trump winning the election, which noted investors are feeling more optimistic about his chances.

Donald Trump's DJT shares

According to Forbes, despite the roller coast in DJT shares, Trump's stake in the social network has helped lift his overall net worth to $5.5 billion, more than double his $2.4 billion in wealth at the start of 2024,

His stake in DJT shares, worth about $3.5 billion based on its November 1 closing price, remains his single largest financial asset. That's down from $5.9 billion when the shares touched a recent high of $51.51 on October 29. Since then, DJT stock has shed half its value. Because Trump has vowed not to sell any DJT shares, his stock market wealth for now remains largely on paper.

Trump's source of earnings

Despite his billions in DJT stock, Trump's original fortune stems from real estate, spanning residential buildings in New York City to golf courses and hotels around the globe. Trump got his start working for his father, Fred Trump, a New York City real estate developer who built more than 27,000 apartments and row houses in Queens and Brooklyn, according to the New York Times. Trump claims his dad's loan of $1 million helped him build his own business, which now includes holdings such as the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

One of his largest assets is his $500 million stake in 1290 Avenue of the Americas, an office building in Manhattan, while his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort is worth about $300 million, according to Bloomberg News.

Trump's earnings from crypto, NFTs and Bibles

Trump also has received a financial boost from digital assets including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, an August financial disclosure form shows. The former president is also making money from licensing his name to a variety of objects, ranging from Bibles to sneakers.

A $59.99 Bible that Trump endorsed in partnership with singer Lee Greenwood earned him $300,000 in royalties, while he booked $4.5 million for "Letters to Trump," a 2023 collection of letters sent to Trump over the years from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey.

The financial disclosure forms also show that Trump continues to earn money from the reality show "The Apprentice" and his 1987 book "The Art of the Deal." He receives a pension from the Screen Actors Guild of more than $90,000 annually.

Despite the investments in crypto and NFTs, Trump's investments are largely held in stocks, index funds and bonds, including U.S. Treasuries, according to the form. He also owns at least $100,000 in gold bars.

Donald Trump's liabilities

The disclosure forms, which are required of all presidential candidates, outlined liabilities including several mortgages on Trump Tower and other properties, as well as newer debts related to legal judgments.

Trump is appealing a trio of judgments against him for more than half a billion dollars. They include a combined $88.3 million from two cases in which juries found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll, as well as a New York State case in which a judge ruled that Trump owes more than $450 million, including interest, for a fraud scheme. Trump has pledged millions in covering bonds in those cases.

Know about the financial condition of Donald Trump

A June 30, 2021 statement of financial condition that Donald Trump submitted to the court showed that he had $293.8 million worth of cash and cash equivalents at the time. Trump has a variety of sources of income, financial disclosure forms filed with the federal government in August 2023 show.

In 2022, Trump reported at least $537 million in revenues related to golf courses and hotels, $30.4 million in licensing fees and royalties, $26.5 million of management fees, and $61.1 million in distributions from his stake in buildings such as 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York.

Trump also made $6.2 million from speaking engagements and $116,103 in pension from the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. In addition, he reported $268.7 million in proceeds from his Washington DC hotel, including a gain on the sale of the property, and nearly $1 million from the sale of two helicopters.

Trump owns hotels, office buildings, residential buildings, golf courses and estates. A June 2021 financial statement listed several of his most valuable properties such as 40 Wall Street, an office building in New York, the Trump Tower in Manhattan, and the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The financial statement said his properties were worth $4.3 billion at the time, while Trump owed a total of $439.2 million in loans and other liabilities. It said his net worth was $4.5 billion.

Among his major properties, the document said golf clubs and other club facilities were worth $1.76 billion, New York buildings such as Trump Tower and Trump Plaza were worth $524.7 million and $33.4 million, and his stakes in two buildings jointly owned with Vornado were worth $645.6 million.

In the New York case, the judge ruled Trump had overstated the value of some of those properties over the years, including inflating the value of 40 Wall Street by $120 million in 2015, and overstating the value of Seven Springs, a property in New York’s Westchester county, by $147 million in 2014. The judge called Trump’s estimated value of Mar-a-Lago fraudulent and wrote it is possibly a billion dollars or more over its market value.