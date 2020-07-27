Image Source : AP Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests coronavirus positive

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported. O'Brien is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is "self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," according to an unnamed statement to the press from the White House.

That statement confirmed O'Brien's test results to reporters before his staff was formally informed. Several National Security Council staffers told CNN that they weren't informed that O'Brien tested positive and learned of the news from media reports.

"The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted," the statement read.

O'Brien, one of Trump's top aides, recently returned from Europe, where he and his top deputy met with officials from the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

