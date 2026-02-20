Donald Trump mulls limited strike on Iran amid nuclear talks deadline

Washington:

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday (February 20) that he's weighing a targeted military strike on Iran, intensifying pressure on Tehran to finalise a nuclear deal as US naval forces mass in the Middle East.

Trump hints at action after extending ultimatum

Responding to a reporter's question, Trump confirmed, "The most I can say- I am considering it," regarding a limited strike following his naval buildup to force Iran into curbing its nuclear program. This came days after Thursday's warning of "bad things" if no deal materialized within an initial 10-day window, later stretched to 15, delivered at the launch of his "Board of Peace" for post-war Gaza.

Geneva talks yield draft promise, enrichment dispute

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced a draft agreement could emerge in "two, three days" post-Geneva negotiations, pending approval before handover to Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. Araghchi insisted Washington never demanded zero uranium enrichment- contradicting US officials including Trump- and framed discussions around ensuring Iran's program stays peaceful forever. Tehran seeks sanctions relief to ease economic woes fueling deadly nationwide protests last month.

Iran rejects ultimatum, projects confidence

Araghchi dismissed any "ultimatum," stressing mutual interest in a swift pact: "Any day sanctions end sooner is better for us; we have no reason to delay." Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani countered that US bases would become "legitimate targets" if attacked, while Iranian naval drills near the Strait of Hormuz showcased defiance amid Tehran's denial of weapon ambitions and insistence on civilian enrichment rights.

US Military escalation and broader demands

Trump's pressure tactics include deploying carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and Gerald Ford with escorts to the Gulf since January. Talks, restarted February 6 in Oman after collapsing during last June's 12-day Iran-Israel war (with US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites), now encompass Iran's missiles and regional proxies- priorities Israel echoes. Israeli forces remain on defensive alert without altering public guidelines.

High stakes amid sanctions and protests

Western accusations of Iran's nuclear weapon pursuit clash with Tehran's civilian claims, as sanctions cripple its economy and spark crackdowns killing thousands per rights groups. With drafts imminent and Trump's clock ticking, the standoff balances diplomacy against brinkmanship, testing resolve on both sides.