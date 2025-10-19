Donald Trump mocks 'No Kings' demonstrators with AI video as thousands protest against him 'No Kings' protests: Saturday's 'No Kings' protests saw massive participation across the US. Thousands of protesters had rallied for the protests, raising their concerns over the Trump administration's policies.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted an AI generated video on social media, mocking the 'No Kings' protesters who held multiple demonstrations across the country on Saturday. The 19-second video clip, which Trump posted on Truth Social, showed the 79-year-old piloting a 'King Trump' fighter jet and spraying mud over the protesters.

Interestingly, Republican president had earlier insisted that he is not a 'king', while also hitting out at the Democrats for the government shutdown. In an interview with Fox News that was aired on Friday, Trump said Democrats can stay out of the government 'forever', which would allow him to keep cutting their 'priorities'.

"They're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Trump said. "They (Democrats) made one mistake, they didn't realise that. That gives me the right to cut programs that Republicans never wanted. We're doing that, and we're cutting them permanently."

'No Kings' protests see massive participation and blamegame between Democrats and Republicans

Saturday's 'No Kings' protests saw massive participation across the US. Thousands of protesters had rallied for the protests, raising their concerns over the Trump administration's policies over immigration, security and education. They also alleged that the Trump administration is anti-democratic and 'un-American'.

"We're here because we love America," said Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who participated in the protests on Saturday.

The protesters have received the support of the Democrats, who urged them to remain calm and peaceful. "Big rallies like this give confidence to people who have been sitting on the sidelines but are ready to speak up," Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy told The Associated Press.

However, the Republicans have denounced the protests, with many of its leaders calling the demonstrators 'communists' and 'Marxists'. "I encourage you to watch -- we call it the Hate America rally -- that will happen on Saturday," said House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana. "Let's see who shows up for that."