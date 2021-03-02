Trump, his wife had received COVID-19 vaccination before leaving White House: Reports

Image Source : AP Trumps Vaccinated Against Covid Before Leaving White House: Advisor

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had received vaccinations against the coronavirus vaccine in January, before leaving the White House, an advisor to the former president said on Monday. Without providing any further details, the advisor said, "President Trump and the first lady were vaccinated at the White House in January."

Donald Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last year in October, following which he was admitted to the hospital for several days.

In a Sunday speech, Trump had also said everyone should get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some of Trump's supporters, however, had expressed skepticism about being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, more than 5,00,000 people have lost their lives in the United States due to the novel coronavirus.

