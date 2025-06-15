Donald Trump made USD 57.7 million from crypto venture in a year, here’s what he earned in total in 2024

US President Donald Trump earned USD 57.7 million in a single year from a cryptocurrency venture he co-founded with his sons, according to federal financial disclosure forms reported by Bloomberg. The income came from token sales generated by World Liberty Financial, a firm launched in 2023 by Trump along with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump. The disclosure was part of a 234-page report released by the Office of Government Ethics, detailing Trump’s extensive business empire.
Despite the high returns from cryptocurrency, the venture was not the president’s largest income source. Trump's overall earnings in 2024 exceeded USD 600 million, spanning revenue from golf clubs, hotel properties, licensing deals, and digital ventures.
Crypto not the top earner, Miami-based business venture brings in USD 110 million
Trump’s Miami-based company, Trump Endeavour LLC, which holds various business interests, generated USD 110 million last year. The president’s total net worth is estimated at USD 4.8 billion, with at least 22 individual assets valued above USD 50 million, including Mar-a-Lago, several golf resorts, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, and other holdings.
NFT licensing, Ethereum wallet add digital edge to Trump’s business empire
One of Trump’s newer crypto-related businesses, Fight Fight Fight LLC, which sells his meme coin, was launched in January 2025 and does not appear in the 2024 disclosures. Another entity, CIC Digital LLC, which licenses Trump’s image for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), earned USD 1.1 million in 2024. It also holds a digital wallet containing Ethereum valued at a minimum of USD 1 million.
Trump’s financial report lists global trademarks, real estate loans, and credit debt
- The disclosure also reveals the president holds hundreds of trademarks worldwide, including in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Venezuela.
- It further details First Lady Melania Trump’s assets, along with the president’s personal investments outside his core business operations.
- Trump also disclosed seven outstanding real estate loans, with mortgages exceeding USD 50 million each on Trump Tower, Trump National Doral, and 40 Wall Street.
- Additionally, he listed credit card debt of at least USD 15,000 on his American Express account.
- The financial disclosure offers the most detailed public look yet into the billionaire president’s wealth, with cryptocurrency now firmly a part of his expanding business portfolio.