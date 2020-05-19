Trump suspends WHO funding, blames it for misleading information on coronavirus under China's pressure

Image Source : AP Trump suspends WHO funding

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday wrote to the World Health Organisation over the COVID-19 situation. Taking to Twitter, Trump said the letter to the WHO is 'self-explanatory'. In the 4-paged letter, Donald Trump wrote, "On April 14, 2020, I suspended United States contributions to the World Health Organisation pending an investigation by my Administration of the organisation's failed response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This review has confirmed many of the serious concerns I raised last month and identified others that the World Health Organisation should have addressed, especially the World Health Organisation's alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China."

The letter by Trump was posted on social media by the US President.

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump had attacked the WHO, saying the UN health body was a ‘puppet’ of China. Trump claimed that more people would have died from coronavirus in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, which was ‘opposed’ by the health agency.

“They (WHO) are a puppet of China. They're China-centric, to put it nicer. But they're a puppet of China,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I think they have done a very sad job. The United States pays USD 450 million a year. China pays them USD 38 million a year,” Trump said in response to a question.

Trump said Democratic Party’s presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden was too against the ban.

“Sleepy Joe Biden said the same thing. He said I was xenophobic. I was xenophobic because I said you can't come in if you come from China. You can't come into our country, very early. And Biden said I was xenophobic,” he said.

