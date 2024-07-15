Trump's last-moment decision to 'go off teleprompter' before attack probably saved him | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by US Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler

Donald Trump's senior campaign adviser attributes the former US president's survival during the Pennsylvania rally to his decision to refer to charts displayed on the large screen. Dan Scavino Jr. claimed that Trump's slight movement towards the jumbotron prevented a bullet from hitting his head and instead grazed his ear, Daily Mail reported. "Thankfully, last night's rally involved President Trump using and looking at the jumbotron, causing him to shift slightly as shots were fired," Scavino remarked on Sunday. "He appreciates all the prayers, love, and support as he gets ready for the GOP Convention in Wisconsin!"

The incident occurred seconds after US Secret Service officers fatally shot Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who had fired at Trump. Earlier in the rally, Trump had noted he was departing from the teleprompter and delving into southern border policy. He requested charts displaying immigration statistics on the jumbotron, turning his head just before gunshots rang out. Trump reacted swiftly, clutching his ear and taking cover behind the podium. The assailant was swiftly neutralised by Secret Service counter snipers immediately after firing at Trump.

VIDEO: When Trump says he was 'going off the teleprompter'

Crooks acted alone: FBI

The FBI said Sunday it has not yet identified any underlying ideology or threatening writing or social media posts from Crooks, who graduated from high school two years ago and had no past criminal cases against him, according to public court records. The FBI said it believes Crooks acted alone. Accused father, Matthew Crooks, told CNN late Saturday that he was trying to figure out “what the hell is going on” but wouldn’t speak about his son until after he talked to law enforcement. An FBI official told reporters that Crooks' family is cooperating with investigators.

Crooks was an excellent student

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. In a video of the school’s graduation ceremony posted online, Crooks can be seen crossing the stage to receive his diploma, appearing slight of build and wearing glasses. The school district said it will cooperate fully with investigators. His senior year, Crooks was among several students given an award for math and science, according to a Tribune-Review story at the time. Crooks tried out for the school's rifle team but was turned away because he was a bad shooter, said Frederick Mach, a current captain of the team who was a few years behind Crooks at the school.

Jason Kohler, who said he attended the same high school but did not share any classes with Crooks, said Crooks was bullied at school and sat alone at lunchtime. Other students mocked him for the clothes he wore, which included hunting outfits, Kohler said. “He was bullied almost every day,” Kohler told reporters. “He was just an outcast, and you know how kids are nowadays.”

Bomb-making materials were found inside Crooks' vehicle: FBI

A blockade had been set up Sunday preventing traffic near Crooks’ house, which is in an enclave of modest brick houses in the hills outside blue-collar Pittsburgh and about an hour's drive from the site of the Trump rally. Police cars were stationed at an intersection near the house and officers were seen walking through the neighborhood. Bomb-making materials were found inside Crooks' vehicle near the Trump rally and at his home, according to two officials who were not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. A white Allegheny County Police truck identified as a bomb squad pulled up to the home late Sunday morning.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle, which authorities said they believe was purchased by his father. Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge in Pittsburgh, said that investigators do not yet know if he took the gun without his father's permission. One local police officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward Trump, and that’s when Secret Service snipers shot him, said the officials, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

