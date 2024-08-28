Trump claims Harris agreed to debate on Sept 10, Democrats campaign team rejects claim

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaking during a presidential debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaking during a Democratic presidential primary debates, July 31, 2019, in Detroit.

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris' Presidential campaign rejected Republican rival Donald Trump's assertion on Tuesday that the two sides had agreed to debate on September 10. The issue remains a matter of ongoing conversation with host network ABC, news agency Reuters reported citing a Harris campaign official.

In a social media post earlier on Tuesday, Trump said an agreement had been reached and that the rules for next month's debate will be the same as those at the June 27 CNN debate he had with President Joe Biden, whose poor performance led him to drop out of the 2024 race. "The Debate will be 'stand up,' and Candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets.' We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a 'fair and equitable' Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance," Trump wrote.

The CNN debate did not have a live audience. Trump's post did not make any reference to that.

Unmute mic remains the hot topic of debate

The Harris campaign indicated the debate terms were not settled. "Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates - but it appears Donald Trump is letting his handlers overrule him. Sad!" the campaign said in a statement, mocking Trump's habitual use of "Sad" in his statements over the years.

The candidates' campaigns clashed on Monday over the previously agreed-upon debate, with the vice president's team seeking a return to open microphones while Trump threatened to pull out entirely after suggesting the network was biased. Harris' campaign had said it wanted the broadcaster to keep the candidates' microphones on throughout the event instead of muted when their opponent was speaking as in the last presidential debate. So-called "hot mics" can help or hurt political candidates, catching offhand comments that sometimes were not meant for the public.

While Trump's team said it had already agreed to have closed microphones, Trump later told reporters that he preferred to have his microphone kept on.

Harris will sit down with CNN for her first interview since launching presidential bid

However, Harris is sitting down with CNN this week for her first interview since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. She will be joined by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a joint interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia. The interview will air at 9 p.m. Thursday Eastern time.

Harris has been criticised for not holding news conferences or granting interviews with news outlets since Biden stepped aside on July 21. Donald Trump’s campaign has kept a tally of the days she has gone by as a candidate without giving an interview. On Tuesday, the campaign reacted to the news by noting the interview was joint, saying “she’s not competent enough to do it on her own.”

