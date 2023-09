Follow us on Image Source : AP/TWITTER Former US president Donald Trump

The Twitter account of the eldest child of former US President Donald Trump, in a bizarre post, claimed that his dad was dead and would not run for the next Presidential elections. Although there were no official comments about who posted the wild claims, a report by The Sun claimed his account had been hacked.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," read a tweet from Trump Jr.'s official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Image Source : TWITTERA screenshot of the post

Latest World News