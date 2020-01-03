Image Source : AP Donald Trump deserves all credit, says Israeli PM Netanyahu on Soleimani killing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that US President Donald Trump "deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively" following the killing of Iran's top general earlier on Friday. Netanyahu added that Israel stands with Washington in its "just struggle for peace, security, and self-defence".

Netanyahu is cutting short a visit to Greece and returning home to follow "ongoing developments" after the killing of Iran's Major General Qassem Soleimani. The Israeli army has ordered a ski resort on Mount Hermon, on the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, to close. It took no other immediate precautions.

Also Read | Baghdad airport attack: Iran's Qasem Soleimani killed on Trump's order, says Pentagon

Also Read | Who was General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander killed in US strike​

Also Read | Top Obama aide: Soleimani death frightening moment​

Also Read | "Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed Soleimani," says Iran Supreme Leader

Also Read | Trump has put US troops life at risk, did not take Congress's authorisation: Nancy Pelosi