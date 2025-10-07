Trump again claims India-Pakistan ceasefire credit citing tariffs, calls US a 'peacekeeper' When asked whether the US would reconsider its stance on tariffs, Trump argued that without them, four of the seven wars he claims to have prevented would have escalated.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his decision to impose tariffs, claiming the move has helped America act as a 'peacekeeper.' When asked whether the US would reconsider its stance on tariffs, Trump argued that without them, four of the seven wars he claims to have prevented would have escalated.

He also mentioned India-Pakistan conflict, highlighting the role of his tariff move to cease hostilities.

"If I didn't have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging... If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down... I don't want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective... Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs,” he said.

Trump's claim of resolving global disputes

The US President has repeatedly claimed that American intervention was instrumental in ending the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor. Previously, while pressuring Hamas to accept the Gaza peace proposal, Trump boasted that his administration had resolved multiple international conflicts within just nine months in office.

"I have settled so many wars since we're here. We are here almost nine months, and I have settled seven. And yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all, although I don't know, Pakistan (and) India was very big, both nuclear powers, I settled that,” Trump said.

US President's stark warning to Hamas

On Middle East unrest, Trump said he was on the verge of solving the dispute and Hamas had to accept the proposal. On the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said had he been the President before, the conflict would have never happened.

"Yesterday could be the settlement in the Middle East. That hasn't happened for 3,000 years... Hamas has to agree. If they don't, it will be very tough on them... All of the Arab nations, Muslim nations, have agreed. Israel has agreed. It's an amazing thing... You never know what's going to happen with war. The easiest one of them all is Putin. It's a war that would have never happened if I were president, if the election weren't rigged... But I knew Putin very well, and I thought that would be easy because I know him so well... So if this works out, that we did yesterday with the Middle East, then that's more than a war. That's lots of wars," he added.

