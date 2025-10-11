Donald Trump in 'exceptional health', is 14 years 'younger' than his chronological age: Doctor The memo was released by the White House after US President Donald Trump completed a scheduled follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump is in 'exceptional health' and was found to be approximately 14 years 'younger' than his chronological age, said a doctor in a memo shared by the White House on Friday (local time). 79-year-old Trump is the oldest elected president of the United States (US).

The memo was released after Trump completed a scheduled follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Trump's visit was part of his ongoing health maintenance plan and included advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive health assessments conducted by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, it said.

"These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness," the memo read. "Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters."

Trump receives updated COVID-19 booster shots

During the visit, the Republican president was also received preventive health screenings and immunisations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations, the memo read.

"His cardiac age - a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG - was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction," it said.

"President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance," it added.

Concerns over Trump's health

Since his return to the White House, concerns have been regularly raised over Trump's health. However, the White House has always played down the concerns. Interestingly, Trump had regularly attacked ex-President Joe Biden over his health during 2024 presidential campaign. However, the Republican president has now come under scrutiny over his health.