Donald Trump hints at visiting India next year, calls PM Modi 'great friend', says trade talks going well

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "a great man" and "a friend," while hinting that he may visit India next year as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations between the two nations. Speaking to reporters at the White House after announcing a new deal to lower the prices of weight loss drugs, Trump said his talks with PM Modi were "going great."

Trump claims PM Modi largely stopped buying oil from Russia

"It’s great, going good. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stopped... Largely he stopped buying oil from Russia,” Trump said at the Oval Office in response to a question on how talks with Modi and trade discussions with India are progressing.

“He's a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there. We'll figure that out. I'll go. I had a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he’s a great man. And I'll be going,” Trump said. When asked if he is planning to go to India next year, Trump said, “It could be, yeah.”

India to host Quad summit in Delhi

India will host leaders from Australia, Japan, and the United States for the Quad summit in New Delhi after the 2024 summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware. However, the dates for the summit in India are yet to be announced.

This comes months after The New York Times, in its August report, had said that US President Donald Trump no longer intends to visit India for the upcoming Quad Summit later this year, following Washington's decision to impose heavy tariffs.

Trump again claims he stopped India-Pakistan war in May

In his remarks before the media, Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan in May using trade. “Of the eight wars I ended, I would say five or six were ended because of tariffs. I'll give you an example. If you take a look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight, they are two nuclear nations... They were shooting each other. Eight planes were shot down. It was seven. Now it is eight, because the one that was sort of shot down is now abandoned. Eight planes were shot down.

“And I said, 'Listen, if you guys are going to fight, I'm gonna put tariffs on you’. And they both went, you know, they were not happy about that. And within 24 hours, I settled the war. If I didn't have tariffs, I wouldn't have been able to settle that war,” Trump said. The president also termed tariffs a "great national defence".

