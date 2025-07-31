Trump's fresh attack on India-Russia ties: 'India, Russia can take their dead economies down together'

Advertisement
The US President's fresh remarks come a day after he announced 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India and also a penalty for New Delhi's purchases from Russia.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump Image Source : AP
Washington:

A day after announcing a 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, US President Donald Trump hit out at New Delhi and Russia over the close ties and high trade between the two countries. Hitting out at India-Russia ties, Trump has said he does not care about New Delhi's dealings with Moscow and that the two "can take their dead economies down together, for all I care."

'I don't care what India does with Russia': Trump

He further claimed the US has done "very little business" with India due to its "very high" tariffs, calling them "among the highest in the World."

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way," he said in a post on Truth Social.

India Tv - Trump, US India trade deal, Trump tariff, Russia
(Image Source : SCREENSHOT/TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL )Donald Trump's Truth Social post

This development comes a day after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on imports from India. Despite multiple rounds of discussions, the two countries have not reached an interim trade agreement.

In a parallel move, Trump also revealed that the US had entered into an agreement with Pakistan to tap into "massive oil reserves," suggesting the possibility of future exports to India, thereby adding another layer to the already strained trade relations.

