Donald Trump drops footage of US military strike on boat carrying 'Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists' | WATCH

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that US military forces carried out a “kinetic strike” on a vessel believed to be carrying members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, a group designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US government. The group, operating under the Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Maduro, is accused of extensive criminal activity, including murder, drug and sex trafficking, and terrorism.

“Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump said via Truth Social.

Missile footage shared by Trump shows boat exploding

The video, shared by Trump, shows the small boat being obliterated in international waters, engulfed in flames following the missile impact. According to Trump, all 11 individuals onboard identified as “TDA Narcoterrorists” were killed instantly. “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!” Trump warned, adding that no US personnel were harmed during the strike.

First strike since new military authorisation

This is the first publicly known strike on a cartel target since Trump granted expanded authority to US military forces earlier this year to engage drug trafficking organizations beyond American borders. The area where the strike occurred is a known drug transit route, although the specific type of narcotic onboard the vessel has not been disclosed.

‘Biggest threat in 100 years’

In response to increasing US military activity in the Caribbean, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of attempting regime change under the guise of counter-narcotics operations.“They are seeking a regime change through military threat,” Maduro said during a public address in Caracas. He described the situation as the “biggest threat” the continent has seen in a century, while asserting that Venezuela is “super prepared” for any US aggression.

$50 million bounty on Maduro’s head

Tensions between the US and Venezuela remain high. Just last month, the US offered a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.