Image Source : FILE Trump denies he was briefed on reported attack on US troops in Afghanistan by Russians

President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he was briefed on reported Russian bounties placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan and asked "fake news" The New York Times to identify its source. Taking to his twitter, the president stressed that no one in his administration had ever received such reports.

On Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also denied a report from the Times that Trump and Vice President Pence were briefed on American intelligence findings that Russian military operatives offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition forces in Afghanistan, including U.S. troops, amid peace talks.

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes," Trump tweeted.

"Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us..... ...Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine - Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their 'source'?" he added.

Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an “anonymous source” by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage