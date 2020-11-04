Image Source : TWITTER Donald Trump dances to Village People's YMCA. Watch video

U.S. President Donald Trump's fate is yet to be known as the counting of votes is underway. Meanwhile, Trump has garnered a volley of reactions on a video of him dancing to YMCA by the Village People. He tweeted the two-minute clip on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, asking people to "VOTE! VOTE! VOTE".

The 74-year-old has regularly been dancing to the tune of the 1978 hit YMCA at his rallies in America. In June, Victor WIllis, the only original member of the Village People group, had begged Trump tp stop using their songs at rallies. The video posted on Twitter cuts from city to city and shows the President dance to the beat as crowds watch on.

The song, YMCA, was released as a single by Village Peple from their third album titled Cruisin. YMCA stands for Young Men Christian Association, a global youth organisation that can trace its origins to London in 1844.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes was underway on Wednesday. Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has maintained his lead mid-way through the counting of votes, as Republican incumbent Donald Trump appeared to be fast catching up. As per Fox News, Biden has 207 of the 538 electoral college seats, while Trump has 148. On the other hand, CNN has projected 192 electoral college votes to Biden and 108 to Trump. The New York Times reported that Biden has earned 133 electoral college votes and Trump 115. The winner needs at least 270 electoral college votes.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage