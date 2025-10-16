Donald Trump confuses India with Iran, reiterates tariffs prevented nuclear war with Pakistan | WATCH US President Donald Trump confused India with Iran, while speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday and reiterated that tariffs helped prevented a nuclear war with Pakistan.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) once again found himself at the receiving end of the trolls after he mistakenly confused India with Iran, calling the latter a nuclear power. Speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington, the 79-year-old said tariffs helped him prevent a 'nuclear war' between Pakistan and Iran.

"Tariffs are a very important tool for our defence, for our national security. If we don't have tariffs, we're not going to have national security. As an example, if you look at Pakistan and Iran, I told them, I was in the midst of negotiating a trade deal with, actually with Iran, and Pakistan was going to be in line," Trump said.

The Republican president said he had warned Iran and Pakistan of imposing 200 per cent tariffs if they continued. Within 24 hours of his warning, Trump said, the war stopped which helped in saving millions of lives.

"And because of tariffs, they all want to negotiate much differently, and we were making a good deal. And then I heard that they're shooting at each other, and I said during one of my conversations, are you guys going to go to war?... You go to war. I'm going to put a 200 per cent tariff. I'm going to stop you from doing any business in the United States," he said.

Trump reiterates he stopped 8 wars

During the presser, Trump once again reiterated that he stopped eight wars in just eight months, stressing that no other US President has ever done this. However, he suggested that his efforts to ensure global peace did not get the due recognition.

"Did I get a Nobel Prize? No," Trump said. "But I suspect that next year will be better. But you know what I care about? I saved maybe hundreds and millions of lives."

Trump was referring to the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which was received by Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado.