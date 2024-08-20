'She knows it is very difficult': Donald Trump claims Kamala Harris will not do Fox News debate on September 4

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump

Washington: US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social late on Monday that Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris will not do a Fox News debate that was under consideration for September 4. In the post, Trump said he was “not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record-setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything”.

Trump said that he instead agreed to do a televised town hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, on Fox News in Pennsylvania. "Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th. I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record-setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border, our “Border Czar,” where millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists, have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"It’s called, and she LOVES IT, an OPEN BORDER!!! Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox. It will take place in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania - Details to follow!," he added.

Trump and Harris are set to debate on ABC News on September 10, the network announced last Friday (August 16). Trump had wanted additional debates on September 4 and September 25 that would air on Fox and NBC. Harris has said that she is open to discussing more debates, but a campaign official said discussions on future debates depend on Trump’s participation in the September 10 debate on ABC.

