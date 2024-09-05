Trump claims Musk 'agreed' to head efficiency commission that will audit govt's finance, performance

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Elon Musk, left, and President Donald J. Trump in 2017 at the White House during a breakfast for business leaders. Musk has transformed himself from an idealistic supporter of Democrats into a fierce ally of Trump.

New York: In a major development, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has agreed to lead a US government efficiency commission. Earlier, Musk recommended Trump form a commission, if the Republican leader comes into power. The same was confirmed by Trump while he was delivering a speech to top business executives in New York on Thursday.

"I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms," Trump said.

The former president has been discussing the idea of a government efficiency commission with aides for weeks. However, this was the first time Trump publicly endorsed the idea, which Musk, a major donor and prominent supporter, advocated.

During an August 13 interview with Musk, Trump said he would "love" a government efficiency commission, though he stopped short of saying he would establish one if he wins the election.

Musk also said on an August 19 podcast that he had held conversations with the former president about the matter and that he would be interested in serving on the body.

The commission would conduct "a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government" and make "recommendations for drastic reform," Trump said on Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on Trump's planned remarks.

Musk on Thursday reiterated his openness to serving on the body. "I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises," Musk wrote on X. Senior Trump adviser Brian Hughes, in a conference call with reporters before the speech, said that Trump would work with Musk on executing the mission of the Efficiency Commission. "Elon Musk, as the president has said, is a genius," Hughes said.

On the campaign trail, Trump has frequently blamed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the vice president, for the rise in prices of everyday goods during President Joe Biden's term in office.

While headline inflation has slowed in the past two years, many US consumers are still unhappy with the higher prices they have to pay for food, gas and other goods, according to public opinion polls.

Trump is seen as a more competent steward of the economy by most voters. But his advantage over Harris on the issue is eroding, surveys show.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: