Donald Trump calls Joe Biden 'stupid, mean and fat guy', resorts to cuss words US President Donald Trump slammed former President Joe Biden, calling him "a stupid, mean, and fat" individual.

US President Donald Trump took aim at Joe Biden, using sharp language to criticize his character. Trump referred to Biden as “a stupid, mean, and fat guy,” continuing his longstanding tradition of making aggressive, no-holds-barred comments about the former President. “Biden was always a mean son of a b**,**” Trump said, pausing to let the crowd react before adding, "Not working out too well for him right now. So, when you start feeling sorry for him, remember, he's a bad guy." Trump, known for his blunt rhetoric, claimed Biden had “never been a smart guy” but had always been “mean.”

The crowd's enthusiastic reaction only fueled Trump’s attack, with him continuing to label Biden a "fat, junk, and crude person." This is far from the first time Trump has disparaged Biden. Trump has routinely used harsh language to describe his predecessor. Trump argued, "They say, 'Poor Joe.' But Joe was never poor Joe. Joe was vicious. Joe was corrupt. And Joe's policies are destroying America."

Trump’s H-1B order

Trump on Saturday signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B visa petitions, a move that could affect thousands of highly-skilled foreign workers seeking to work in the United States. The Trump administration clarified that the new H-1B fee is a one-time payment that applies only to new petitions. In addition to the visa fee, Trump introduced a $1 million "gold card" visa program, which would provide a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy individuals willing to invest in the country.

India said on Saturday the US President's move will likely have 'humanitarian consequences' and will cause 'disruption' for families. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it hopes that the Trump administration will address these disruptions 'suitably'.

"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. "The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."

Jaiswal further said that the industry in India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," he added.