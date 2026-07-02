Donald Trump boards first flight on Air Force One gifted by Qatar, shares excitement | WATCH

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday took the first flight on his newly retrofitted Boeing 747-8, worth $400 million. Gifted by the government of Qatar, Trump shared his excitement for the new aircraft, saying the US “couldn’t build a plane like this.”

The jet carried Trump to North Dakota to see the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library ahead of its opening on the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The refurbished jet replaces the traditional light blue with Trump’s preferred color scheme: a navy-blue belly with red and gold stripes, a massive American flag embedded across the tail, and the presidential seal placed prominently by the cabin doors.

Trump told reporters that he was proud of the luxurious plane. “You can do two things: You can low-key it, or you can show it,” he said.

Why is Trump flying in a new jet?

The modified jet is meant to serve as a “bridge”, easing the strain on aging aircraft, until the two delayed, purpose-built presidential jets are delivered in 2027 and 2028.

“Everything was designed good. It was my taste, I will say,” Trump said at the unveiling. He said, ‘What color do you like?’ I said, ‘I like the color of the American flag.’ Right? That makes sense.”

The Air Force has said that it did little to change the cabin layout of the plane and that it spent less than $400 million on security upgrades.

Trump further added that once he leaves office, the jet will be donated to his presidential library.

What does the new jet look like?

The US Air Force claims that engineers focused strictly on defense and war readiness for the heavily modified Boeing 747-8s; newly shared photos show a flying luxury estate.

Images posted online by the White House officials Steven Cheung and Monica Crowley reveal an ultra-premium cabin upgrade. The classified interiors feature plush carpets, premium leather captain's chairs around massive conference tables, and custom-designed throw pillows.

“Frankly, we couldn’t build a plane like this because we wouldn’t be willing to spend the kind of money necessary. They spent top dollars,” Trump told reporters.

According to an official statement by the Air Force, the Qatari jet was modified using a strict engineering protocol center that complies with the communications, anti-terror, and defensive requirements necessary to protect a US commander-in-chief.

Although the gift from the Middle Eastern power raised ethical concerns for many, Trump saw the plane as a necessary replacement for the older planes that had previously ferried him as president.

Written by Bhavye Dhalla. Bhavye is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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