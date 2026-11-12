Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu had 'shouting match from hell' over Iran war: Report

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a tense telephone conversation over the weekend, with their differences over the Iran war leading to what has been described as a "shouting match from hell". The reported clash came amid growing disagreements over whether the United States and Israel should resume military strikes against Iran.

According to Israeli news website Ynet News, the two leaders had an intense exchange as Netanyahu pushed for renewed military action, while Trump continued to favour diplomatic negotiations and economic pressure. However, Netanyahu's office rejected the account, calling it "Fake news, complete nonsense" and insisting that the conversation was not heated. Another senior Israeli official confirmed that the call took place but described it as "very much not a difficult conversation".

Trump and Netanyahu disagreed over Iran strikes

The reported disagreement reflects the differences in approach between Washington and Tel Aviv over the next steps in the conflict. Netanyahu has been pressing for further strikes against Iran, while Trump has resisted calls for immediate military action and has instead chosen to continue an economic pressure campaign to push Tehran into making concessions.

The two leaders have had tense conversations over the conflict before. Following several disagreements in June, Trump told The Post that he had called Netanyahu "f***ing crazy" during one of their telephone conversations.

Netanyahu called for regime change in Iran

Netanyahu's address at the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset on Tuesday also highlighted the divisions over Iran, both between Israel and the US and within Israeli domestic politics. He claimed that Iran was actively working to rebuild its nuclear capabilities and argued that removing the country's current leadership was the only lasting way to eliminate the threat.

"The only way to permanently eliminate this existential threat is to overthrow the regime of the ayatollahs," Netanyahu said.

He also warned that Israel would soon face international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and give up its recent military gains in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank.

Netanyahu reportedly called Trump every day

A separate report by the Financial Times said Netanyahu had been calling Trump every day to persuade him to resume military strikes against Iran. Citing a person briefed on the discussions, the publication reported, "Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don't want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that."

The same person added, "The regional leaders are telling him not to escalate and prioritise negotiations."

The Financial Times also quoted a person familiar with the situation in Israel as saying that Netanyahu wanted the strikes to resume, but there was no "push" to persuade Trump to take that step.

According to the report, Arab and Muslim leaders have been alarmed by Netanyahu's efforts to convince Trump to restart the war. They have urged the US President to avoid further escalation and give negotiations priority.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to favour diplomacy and economic pressure over renewed military action. During an interview with "60 Minutes" on Sunday, he was asked whether he would restart the war with Iran. He replied that he did not think "there's any reason to".

The reported telephone exchange has brought the differences between the two leaders into focus, with Netanyahu seeking renewed strikes and regime change in Iran, while Trump remains inclined towards negotiations and economic pressure. Israel, however, has denied that their weekend conversation turned into a heated confrontation.

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