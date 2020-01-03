Image Source : AP 'Dynamite into a tinderbox', Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden slam Trump for Baghdad strike

US Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have both condemned President Donald Trump for US strike in Baghdad that killed senior Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Pulling up Trump for bringing US closer to war Sanders said, “Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path for another one.”

Echoing similar sentiment, Joe Biden, a possible competitor of Donald Trump in the upcoming US elections 2020, said that President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox. "The Administration’s statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action will almost certainly have the opposite effect. President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond," said Biden.

Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism in the aftermath of the strike. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi also slammed President Trump for his reckless actions. She asked that the Congress be briefed on further action immediately.

Iranian top leadership has said that 'harsh revenge' awaits those responsible for the death of Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the leader of Iran Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, which was a US-designated foreign terrorist group.

