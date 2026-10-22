Trump avoids endorsing JD Vance for 2028 presidential race, says 'it's very early'

As the United States (US) prepare for the midterm elections scheduled for early next month, the buzz has grown louder over who might succeed President Donald Trump and could replace him as the Republican candidate for the 2028 presidential polls.

Many argue that Vice President JD Vance, Trump's trusted aide, should succeed. But as of now, it doesn't seem that Trump is interested in endorsing Vance as his successor and Republican candidate for the next presidential elections.

Recently, the 80-year-old, who is serving his second term as US president, was asked the same question during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on who might succeed him and if it could be Vance, who is currently 42 years old.

Responding to the reporter, Trump said he never had talk with either Vance or anyone else regarding. "Well, I tell you this, he is a very talented person and he is a very good person, but we have literally... I don't think we have a talk about it," he said.

Vance, who was standing right behind Trump, gave an affirmative reply with a smile on his face. "No sir, I said that too," the US Vice President said.

Later, Trump told the reporter that it is "very early" for him to endorse anyone and as of now, he and the Republicans are focusing on the midterm elections that will be held on November 3.

"You know who would believe that... I don't talk about it... It is early, very early right now. We have to get through the midterms; we will see how it goes," Trump said before moving on to another reporter for a question at the press conference.

While debates go on over who might succeed Trump, Vance last year had said he was ready to serve as the US president in case a 'tragedy' strikes, indirectly showing his aspirations for the top position in the country.

"I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," Vance told USA Today in an interview in August last year. "And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days."

However, with Trump refusing to endorse Vance as his successor, the debate has once again began on who might replace him in 2028 presidential polls. Under the US Constitution, a person can only serve as president twice. Trump's first term was from 2016 to 2020, and his second tenure began after 2024. He will remain in office till 2028.

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