Donald Trump attacked: FBI says shooting was 'assassination attempt' against former US President

Donald Trump attacked: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is leading the investigation into the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump’s rally in which he suffered injuries, has called the attack an “attempted assassination”, CNN reported. “This evening, we had what we’re calling an assassination attempt against our former President Donald Trump. It’s still an active crime scene,” Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, was quoted as saying at a news conference in Butler, Pennsylvania.

What did FBI say on attack on Donald Trump?

He said that the authorities are “working feverishly to attempt to identify the individual who did this and any motives behind why this was done”. Rojek also urged the people to reach out to them with any information that might be helpful.

The federal probe agency has fielded investigative agents, evidence response teams and other personnel from across the country, the official said.

The suspect involved in the shooting at the rally did not have an ID, CNN reported citing multiple law enforcement sources.

The FBI official said that they are trying to get his DNA test done to get to know who he was.

“We’re looking at photographs right now, and we’re trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation,” Rojek was quoted as saying by CNN.

FBI issues statement

In a statement, the FBI said that the special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office were quick to respond to the situation. The FBI will continue to support the probe with all the resources of the probe agency, it added.

In a statement shared on X, the FBI stated, "The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania."

Donald Trump attacked

Former US President Donald Trump was attacked during a rally in Pennsylvania, the video of which was recorded on Live television. Shots were fired at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13), after which the Republican presidential candidate was seen injured with his ear covered in blood. He was immediately pulled away by the Secret Service agents, taking him to safety. Trump was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured, as he was pulled to the ground by agents. The attack came days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.

Trump's first reaction to attack

Trump, in his first account of the shooting, said that a 'bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.' In his first statement issued on the social media platform Truth Social, 78-year-old Trump also thanked the US Secret Service and law endorsement for their rapid response and also extended his condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he said.

