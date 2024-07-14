Video: Moment when former US President Donald Trump attacked at Pennsylvania rally

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump was attacked during a rally in Pennsylvania, the video of which was recorded on Live television. Shots were fired at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13), after which the Republican presidential candidate was seen injured with his ear covered in blood. He was immediately pulled away by the Secret Service agents, taking him to safety. Trump was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured, as he was pulled to the ground by agents.

How did the attack take place?

The former President and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens on Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

As Trump spoke at his rally, a popping sound was heard, and he put his right hand up to his right ear. People in the stands behind him appeared in shock as the events unfolded in front of them. As the first sound came, Trump went "Oh", and grabbed his ear as two more popping sound was heard. He was given an immediate cover by his Secret Service personnel. More shots were heard.

Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.

WATCH video here

Shooter killed by Secret Service

The law enforcement officials said that a shooter was then killed by the Secret Service. The attack was the first such attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

It comes amid a deeply polarised political atmosphere, just four months from the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention.

According to a local prosecutor, the suspected gunman was shot down and at least one attendee of the rally was dead.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

ALSO READ | Donald Trump attacked: Everybody must condemn, says Joe Biden | Check other reactions

ALSO READ | Donald Trump 'fine' after gunshots fired at his rally, suspected shooter among two dead