Old viral video of Pastor predicting attack on Donald Trump gains attention | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Republican candidate Joe Biden

As tensions rise over the attack on Republican candidate Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania earlier today, a new viral video has caught everyone's attention. The reason is significant: a Christian pastor is seen claiming an attempted assasination attack on Trump nearly identical to today's incident.

The video, reportedly taken three months ago, features people. The most striking prediction involves the assassination of Trump, with details almost identical to the recent attack today.

"There will be a new wave of patriotism. They were with torches in hand. I saw Trump rising up. Then I saw an attempt on his life. A bullet passed so close to his head it blew out his eardrum. He fell to his knees and began to worship the Lord. I saw him win the election," the Christian pastor is heard saying in the video.

Furthermore, the pastor also predicted an economic crash in the US following the presidential elections.

"There will be a big economic downturn, bigger than the Great Depression," he added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. "The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured. The incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt," the agency said in a statement.

Donald Trump attacked

Former US President Donald Trump was attacked during a rally in Pennsylvania, the video of which was recorded on Live television. Shots were fired at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13), after which the Republican presidential candidate was seen injured with his ear covered in blood. He was immediately pulled away by the Secret Service agents, taking him to safety. Trump was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured, as he was pulled to the ground by agents. The attack came days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.

How did the attack take place?

The former President and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens on Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

As Trump spoke at his rally, a popping sound was heard, and he put his right hand up to his right ear. People in the stands behind him appeared in shock as the events unfolded in front of them. As the first sound came, Trump went "Oh", and grabbed his ear as two more popping sound was heard. He was given an immediate cover by his Secret Service personnel. More shots were heard.

Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.

READ MORE | PM Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump: 'Strongly condemn incident, violence has no place in democracies'

READ MORE | Donald Trump attacked: FBI says shooting was 'assassination attempt' against former US President