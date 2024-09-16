Biden on Trump's assassination attempt: 'No place for political violence in US, relieved he is unharmed'

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Sunday (September 15) condemned the second ‘assassination attempt’ on Republican candidate Donald Trump in Florida and said that there is “no place for political violence” in the country, adding that he has directed the authorities to ensure the “continued safety” of the former President. Biden also said that he was relieved that Trump was safe and hailed the Secret Service for their job.

Gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where Trump was playing. Secret Service agents, who were stationed at a different location on the golf course, spotted the barrel of an AK-style rifle emerging from a bush or shrubbery at a distance of approximately 400 yards. An agent opened fire at the man who fled the spot and was later arrested.

What did Joe Biden say?

“I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe. I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened,” Biden said in a statement.

“As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” the US President added.

Kamala Harris reacts

Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential candidate who is up against Trump for the November presidential polls, said that she has been briefed about the situation and there is no place for violence in America.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” Harris posted on X.

Assassination attempt on Trump

Trump faced a second assassination attempt in two months as gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where he was playing, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Sunday (September 15). The man who fired the shots, according to the authorities, pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach and was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm local time as Secret Service agents spotted a person with AK-47 near the golf course. The Secret Service agents posted a few holes up from where Trump was playing noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away. An agent opened fire and the gunman fled the spot in an SUV, dropping the rifle and leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. The man was later taken into custody in a neighbouring county.

