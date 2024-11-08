Friday, November 08, 2024
     
Donald Trump appoints Susan Wiles as White House chief of staff, first woman in US to hold this post

Susan Wiles was the campaign manager for Trump’s highly successful 2024 Campaign for President.

Updated on: November 08, 2024 8:02 IST
Image Source : REUTERS Susan Wiles.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (November 7) named his campaign manager Susan Summerall Wiles as his White House chief of staff, making her the first woman ever to hold this powerful position in any administration.

This is Trump's first major appointment since winning this week's election.

Her appointment was confirmed by US Vice President-elect JD Vance. "This is great news. Susie was a huge asset to President Trump on the campaign and will be a huge asset in the White House. She's also just a really good person. Onward!," Vance posted on X.

Vance said that Wiles would serve as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in the history of the US.In a statement posted on X, he said, "The 45th and 47th President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump announced today that Susan Summerall Wiles, the winning Campaign Manager for President Trump's highly successful 2024 Campaign for President, will be named President Trump's White House Chief of Staff."

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns," President Trump said. "Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," the statement further read.

Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again: Donald Trump 

“Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in United States history.

I have no doubt that she will make our country proud,” Trump said.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected,” said the president-elect.

