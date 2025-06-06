Donald Trump administration urges Supreme Court to uphold mass layoffs at Education Department The Supreme Court had earlier sided with the administration in April, in a narrow 5–4 decision that overturned Joun’s previous attempt to preserve federal teacher-training grants.

Washington:

The Trump administration has approached the US Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay on a lower court ruling that ordered the reinstatement of nearly 1,400 Education Department employees who were terminated as part of President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to dismantle the agency. The appeal, filed on Friday (June 6) by Solicitor General D John Sauer on behalf of the Justice Department, challenges a preliminary injunction issued by US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston last month.

The judge's order not only reversed the mass layoffs but also put a hold on broader efforts to scale back the department, a cornerstone of Trump’s education agenda. The 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals declined to suspend the lower court's ruling while the case proceeds, prompting the administration’s move to seek intervention from the nation’s highest court.

Judge Joun previously warned that the sweeping dismissals would likely cripple the department, undermining its legal mandates. However, the Justice Department argues that the judiciary is overstepping its bounds. Sauer stated that the injunction substitutes the court’s policy judgments for those of the executive branch, which is constitutionally empowered to implement administrative reforms.

According to Sauer, the layoffs are essential to Trump’s plan to streamline the department and transfer several of its discretionary functions to state control — a policy direction the administration contends is lawful and within its authority. The Supreme Court had earlier sided with the administration in April, in a narrow 5–4 decision that overturned Joun’s previous attempt to preserve federal teacher-training grants.

The dispute stems from two consolidated lawsuits: one filed by the Somerville and Easthampton school districts in Massachusetts, along with the American Federation of Teachers and advocacy groups; the other by a coalition of 21 Democratic state attorneys general. Plaintiffs argue that the plan effectively constitutes an illegal dismantling of a federal agency, violating statutory responsibilities such as enforcement of civil rights laws, administration of special education, and the distribution of student financial aid.

The Supreme Court’s decision on whether to intervene could have far-reaching implications for federal education policy and executive authority.