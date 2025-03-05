Donald Trump addresses joint session of Congress, declares 'US will be woke no longer' | WATCH During his address to Congress, US President Donald Trump proclaimed that America’s momentum, pride, confidence, and spirit have returned, claiming a "renewed sense of national strength" under his leadership.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) addressed a joint session of Congress, outlining his vision for the coming months following a whirlwind start to his second term at the White House. His first weeks in office were marked by sweeping changes in the federal government, rising tensions with key American allies, and a growing trade war that has fueled economic uncertainty.

During his speech, Trump highlighted his executive authority, stating that he had signed nearly 100 executive orders and carried out 400 executive actions within just six weeks since assuming office on January 20. He also took a moment to reflect on his electoral victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris, calling it a "mandate like has not been seen in many decades." His remarks were met with enthusiastic "USA" chants from Republican lawmakers in the House.

"My fellow citizens, America is back. Our country will be woke no longer...Our nation stands on the brink of a historic resurgence — one the world has never seen before and may never see again. We have achieved more in 43 days than what others did in the last four years," Trump stated.

Trump blames Biden administration for inflation

Trump also launched a sharp attack on his predecessor Joe Biden, accusing him of creating an "economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare." The Republican leader claimed that under Biden’s leadership, the US experienced its worst inflation in 48 years that caused financial strain on American families. "Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country, they’re not sure," he said in his address to Congress.

'Fighting to make America affordable again'

During his address, Trump also reaffirmed his commitment to reshaping the nation, declaring that his administration is "fighting to deliver the change America needs." Speaking before Congress, Trump emphasised his vision for a stronger, more prosperous country, positioning his leadership as a force for transformation. "This is a time for big dreams and bold action. We ended all of (Joe) Biden’s environmental restrictions that were making our country far less safe and totally unaffordable," he remarked.

Trump's joint address to Congress was the latest marker in Trump's takeover of the nation's capital, where the Republican-led House and Senate have done little to restrain the President as he and his allies work to slash the size of the federal government and remake America's place in the world. With a tight grip on his party, Trump has been emboldened to take sweeping actions after overcoming impeachment in his first term and criminal prosecutions in between his two administrations.

(With AP inputs)

