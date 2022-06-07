Tuesday, June 07, 2022
     
Dominican Republic cabinet minister killed in office

Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by an unknown person. No further details were immediately available.

New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2022 0:07 IST
Mera also was an attorney and a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. 

The Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources was shot and killed in his office on Monday, according to officials. Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by an unknown person. No further details were immediately available.

“We are troubled by the situation,” Mera’s ministry said in a brief statement. Bartolomé Pujals, executive director of the government’s Cabinet of Innovation, wrote that he lamented the killing.

“His death is a tragedy,” he said. “We Dominican have to come together to achieve a pact for peace and peaceful coexistence. No more violence.”

Mera also was an attorney and a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. He was appointed minister of the environment and natural resources in August 2020.

