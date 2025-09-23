Doctors may be exempted from Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee amid US healthcare shortage concerns: Report The Trump administration's new $100,000 H-1B visa fee has triggered alarm in the US healthcare sector, though doctors and medical residents may be exempted. The Trump administration has clarified that the $100,000 charge will apply only to new H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21.

Washington:

In a significant development, doctors and medical residents could be exempted from the Trump administration's newly imposed $100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) fee on high-skilled H-1B visa applications, Bloomberg reported. The clarification comes after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on September 19 introducing the hefty charge, which restricts the entry of non-immigrant workers under the H-1B programme. The visa system has long been critical for American hospitals, particularly in rural and underserved regions, where foreign-trained doctors play an essential role. As per reports, several health systems depend on international physicians and medical residents to fill gaps in primary care and specialised services.

American Medical Association (AMA) President Bobby Mukkamala, a Michigan-based surgeon, emphasised that international graduates are a critical part of the US physician workforce. Responding to concerns, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Bloomberg in an email, "The Proclamation allows for potential exemptions, which can include physicians and medical residents." This assurance followed strong opposition from hospitals and medical groups, which warned that the $100,000 application cost would deepen staff shortages across the country.

Shortage of doctors in the US

According to federal data compiled by the health research organisation KFF, more than 76 million Americans live in areas officially classified as lacking primary care doctors. Top US institutions, including Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, remain among the largest sponsors of H-1B visas. Mayo alone has over 300 approved visas. For such institutions, the proposed fee could translate into millions of dollars in additional labour costs.

Fee rules and immediate impact

The Trump administration has clarified that the $100,000 charge will apply only to new H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21. Applications submitted before that date will not be impacted. The White House also noted that the fee is a one-time payment and not a recurring annual charge. Despite the clarification, the move has sparked panic among H-1B workers and their employers.

Indians, who made up nearly 71 per cent of H-1B visa holders in 2024, have been particularly anxious. Many overseas workers rushed to book flights back to the United States, worried about the financial burden. For decades, the H-1B visa has been a gateway for Indian professionals, especially in technology and healthcare to contribute to the US economy.

