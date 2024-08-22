DNC Day 3 begins with Vedic prayer by Bengaluru priest Rakesh Bhatt, chants 'Om Shanti Shanti...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian-American priest Rakesh Bhatt

Chicago: The third day of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday kicked off with a first-of-its-kind Vedic prayer where the priest sought blessings for a united country. "Even if we have differences, when it comes to the nation, we have to be united and it moves us towards justice for all," said Indian-American priest Rakesh Bhatt as he formally started the third days proceedings of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

"We should be in unison. Let our minds think together. Let our hearts beat as one. All for the betterment of society. May this make us powerful so we can unite and make our nation proud,” the senior Hindu priest said.

Who is Rakesh Bhatt?

A priest at the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland, Bhatt hails from Bengaluru. He is a Madhwa priest trained in Rig Veda and Tantrasaara (Maadhva) Agama, under his guru, Pejavar Swamiji of Udupi Ashta Matha. "We are one universal family. Truth is our foundation and always prevails. Lead us from unreal to real from darkness to the light, and from death to immortality. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Bhatt said.

WATCH: Rakesh Bhatt opens DNC Day 3 with vedic prayer

Bhatt, who is fluent in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, Tulu and Sanskrit, has a Bachelors and Masters degree in three languages: Sanskrit, English and Kannada. He obtained his English and Kannada degrees from Osteen College, Bengaluru and the Sanskrit degree from Jaychamarajendra College. After working in Udupi Ashta Matha for a few years, he worked for a short period in Badrinath and Raghavendra Swami Koil, Salem and joined Sri Sri Vishnu Temple in July 2013.

Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic Party, Ajay Bhutoria, said, "Rakesh Bhatt's Hindu prayer at the DNC today is a significant moment, showcasing the Democratic Party's commitment to inclusivity and diversity." "It is heartening to see the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of the Indian American community being honoured on such a prominent stage. This moment reflects the growing influence and recognition of our community within the fabric of American society," Bhutoria said.

