Dmitry Medvedev, former Russia President, reacts on Zelenskyy's spat with Trump: 'The insolent pig got a slap'

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, on Friday slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his verbal spat with US President Donald Trump. Medvedev claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got a “solid slap” at the Oval Office by Trump.

Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and leader of the ruling United Russia party, acknowledged that Donald Trump was right to claim that Zelenskyy was "gambling with WWIII."

Further, in a post on Telegram, Medvedev called Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump “a brutal dressing down in the Oval Office.”

Earlier, Trump said that he wanted an “immediate” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace or lose American support.

“That was not a man that wanted to make peace,” Trump said of Zelenskyy, hours after the two had a contentious Oval Office meeting on Friday. He added, “I want a ceasefire now."

Trump said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal. Zelenskyy urged the US administration to be more sceptical of the Russian leader's intentions.

He said Ukraine wouldn't enter peace talks with Russia until it had security guarantees against another offensive. Zelenskyy added Friday's contentious spat with President Donald Trump was “not good for both sides”.

But Zelenskyy said that Trump - who insists Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to end the three-year grinding war - needs to understand that Ukraine can't change attitudes toward Russia on a dime.

