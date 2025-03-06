DJ Daniel, 13-year-old 'Secret Service agent' visits Donald Trump in Oval Office, hugs President | Viral video DJ Daniel, 13-year-old brain cancer survivor, paid a visit to US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office. Trump made him an honorary member of the US Secret Service.

DJ Daniel meets Trump: During his address to a joint session of Congress, US President Donald Trump, in a kind gesture, fulfilled the dream of 13-year-old brain cancer survivor DJ Daniel by making him an honorary member of the US Secret Service. Daniel, who wanted to be a police officer, was accompanied by his family to the Oval Office.

In a video posted on the White House's official Instagram handle, DJ Daniel can be seen hugging President Trump.

The video caption posted by The White House Instagram handle reads, "13-year-old DJ Daniel was sworn into the Secret Service last night at the Joint Session. President Trump invited him to the Oval Office today, where Special Agent Daniel gave the President a ‘big hug.'"

While delivering the Presidential address, Trump said, "In the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police." Trump added, "His name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer."