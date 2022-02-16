Disney World lifts face mask mandates for vaccinated visitors, but with an exception

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World

Vaccinated visitors at Walt Disney World in Florida will now no longer require to wear masks. The new rule will come into effect this week, the theme park resort announced on Tuesday (local time).

In a statement, Disney World said face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations.

However, there will be one exception to the new rule -- face masks still will be needed for visitors aged 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday, Disney World officials said on the resort’s website.

Current guidelines require all visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

After the new guidelines go into effect Thursday, unvaccinated visitors still will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations, according to Disney.

