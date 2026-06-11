Did Vance acknowledge cracks in US–Israel alignment? VP’s America-first remark raises questions

Washington:

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the United States and Israel do not always share the same interests, even though they remain close allies. His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia and ongoing concerns over the conflict involving Iran.

In an interview with CBS, Vance said that Israel is an important partner of the United States. However, he added that the two countries can sometimes have differing priorities depending on the situation.

US will act in its own national interest, says Vance

Vance stressed that while cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem is strong, there are moments when their goals do not fully match. In such cases, he said, the United States will always focus on what serves its own people best.

He also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a leader who strongly promotes his country’s interests. At the same time, Vance noted that US President Donald Trump has made it clear that American national interests come first.

Strains reported in Trump-Netanyahu discussions

The interview comes amid reports of growing differences between Trump and Netanyahu over the handling of the West Asia conflict, including Israel’s military response in the region.

Vance said that while the US and Israel often work closely together, disagreements are possible and sometimes unavoidable. He added that when interests diverge, Washington will continue to choose policies that best serve the United States, while still maintaining cooperation with Israel.

Heated exchange between Trump and Netanyahu

Earlier, US President Donald Trump reportedly had a tense and angry phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he strongly criticised Israel’s ongoing military strikes in Lebanon. The information comes from an Axios report, which cited US officials and a person familiar with the conversation.

According to the report, Trump expressed clear frustration over Israel’s military actions and warned that the continued attacks were harming the country’s image on the global stage. Sources said the conversation became highly confrontational, with Trump sharply questioning Netanyahu’s decisions.

At one point, Trump is said to have used harsh language while speaking to Netanyahu, telling him: "You’re f*ing crazy. You would be in prison if it weren’t for me. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

The Axios report also cited another account of the call, saying Trump raised his voice during the discussion and directly challenged Netanyahu, asking: “What the f*** are you doing?"

A US official quoted in the report claimed that Trump accused Netanyahu of being ungrateful and suggested that his political position had been strengthened due to US backing. The report further stated that Trump warned that any continued threats or plans to strike Beirut could lead to greater international isolation for Israel.

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