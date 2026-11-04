Did Trump’s immigration crackdown, H1-B policy miff Indian-Americans? What US midterm results reveal

Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies, H-1B visa crackdown and confrontational trade approach towards India are back in focus after the Republican Party suffered a major setback in the midterm elections . Specifically, the victories of Indian-American Democrats over several Republicans have raised questions about the President's appeal among the community.

The election results offered a mixed picture for Indian-American candidates, with Democrats securing important congressional victories while prominent Republicans of Indian origin, including former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, suffered defeats.

Indian-American Democrats register key wins

Democratic candidates of Indian origin secured several significant victories in the US House of Representatives. Ro Khanna won re-election from California's 17th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Ritesh Tandon. Pramila Jayapal retained Washington’s 7th Congressional District against Nirav Sheth, while Ami Bera secured an eighth term from California's 3rd Congressional District.

Suhas Subramanyam also won re-election from Virginia's 10th Congressional District. Pia Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, while Amish Shah, a physician and former Arizona state lawmaker, won Arizona’s 1st Congressional District against Republican Jay Feely.

Other Indian-American Democrats also secured victories. Aruna Miller was re-elected as Maryland’s lieutenant governor alongside Governor Wes Moore, while Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul won another term.

The victories of Khanna and Jayapal were particularly notable as both defeated Indian-American Republican challengers, highlighting the electoral success of Democrats of Indian origin.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-American Republicans taste defeat

The most prominent defeat among Indian-American Republicans came in Ohio, where Vivek Ramaswamy lost the governor's race to Democrat Amy Acton. Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate backed by Trump, had contested the election in Vice President JD Vance's home state.

Republican Saritha Komatireddy also lost her bid for New York attorney general to incumbent Letitia James. In congressional contests, Ritesh Tandon and Nirav Sheth were defeated by Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, respectively. Mahesh 'Max' Ganorkar, who contested North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, lost to Democratic incumbent Valerie Foushee.

Did H-1B crackdown, tariff tensions play a role in Trump's poll drubbing?

Immigration is a significant concern for many Indian-American families, particularly those connected to the technology sector. The H-1B visa programme remains a major pathway for skilled Indian professionals to work and build careers in the US.

Trump’s administration introduced a USD 100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B visa petitions involving workers outside the US. It also moved towards a weighted selection system favouring higher-paid applicants, proposed higher prevailing-wage requirements and expanded social-media screening for visa applicants and their dependents.

These measures have raised concerns among Indian professionals, technology companies and families dealing with visa renewals and lengthy green-card waiting periods.

Trump policies under scrutiny

Trump’s tariff policies and strained relations with India have added another dimension to the debate. For Indian-Americans maintaining strong economic and personal ties with India, tensions between Washington and New Delhi could influence perceptions of the administration.

The Republican losses have prompted questions about whether Trump's immigration restrictions and trade policies could weaken the party's appeal among Indian-American voters.

Also Read:

Khamenei warns war will widen if US attacks resume, says Democrats' win won't soften policy