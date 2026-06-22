Did Trump’s threat derail Iran-US peace talks? Video shows Tehran's walkout as Pakistan and Vance look on

New Delhi:

What was expected to be a crucial round of Iran-US negotiations in Switzerland took an unexpected turn after members of the Iranian delegation left the venue, sparking speculation that fresh remarks by US President Donald Trump may have derailed delicate diplomatic efforts. The moment, captured on video, showed Iranian officials walking away while US Vice President JD Vance and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remained in the room.

What did the negotiations focus on?

The talks were part of ongoing efforts to reduce tensions across the Middle East and were held under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to reports, negotiators spent hours discussing several key issues, including preserving the ceasefire in Lebanon, ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and exploring the possibility of a future nuclear agreement.

Both sides were reportedly examining technical and political measures aimed at preventing further instability in the region.

A major focus of the discussions was Lebanon, where officials reviewed ways to strengthen the existing ceasefire despite continued military activity in parts of southern Lebanon. Participants also explored mechanisms to prevent escalation and improve compliance with previous agreements.

Handshake plan rejected by Iranian delegation?

Before formal discussions began, organisers had reportedly planned a symbolic handshake and group photograph involving representatives from both countries. However, Iranian negotiators, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, refused to participate.

Iranian officials reportedly viewed the proposed photo opportunity as a publicity exercise rather than a serious diplomatic engagement. Video footage from the venue showed Araghchi entering the room where JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff and other American officials were present. Instead of interacting with the US delegation, Araghchi greeted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a handshake before leaving moments later.

Watch the video here

What did Trump say?

Trump issued a strong warning directed at Tehran regarding Hezbollah's activities in Lebanon.

In a social media post, Trump demanded that Iran restrain Hezbollah and warned that failure to do so could invite fresh American military action. The comments came while negotiations were still underway, adding a new layer of uncertainty to the talks.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" Trump wrote.

Iranian media later reported that the delegation's decision to leave was linked to the President's remarks, which officials in Tehran viewed as a threat rather than a diplomatic gesture.

Reports from Iranian outlets suggested that negotiators formally conveyed their objections to the American side following Trump's comments. While neither side has officially declared the talks collapsed, the incident has raised fresh questions about whether the fragile diplomatic momentum can survive escalating rhetoric.

Also Read: 'Won't even make it back to your f***ing country': Trump's stern warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure