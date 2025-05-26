Did French President Macron's wife slap him? Here's what we know so far as video goes viral | Watch A viral video of Brigitte Macron seemingly smacking her husband, Emmanuel Macron, at Hanoi Airport sparks online debates, with insiders downplaying it as a harmless pre-trip squabble.

New Delhi:

In a scene that could have been ripped straight out of a reality TV show, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have left the internet in hysterics after a "smack heard around the world" went viral.

It all went down on Sunday evening at Hanoi Airport, where Macron arrived to begin his Southeast Asia tour. But instead of a formal greeting, it was a slap—well, kind of—that stole the show.

As Macron stepped off his plane, the first thing that became visible was not the President, but the swift motion of Brigitte's arms reaching out... to gently push her husband's face aside. As if that wasn't enough, the awkward exchange was caught on camera by the Associated Press, leaving viewers to wonder—did Brigitte just give Macron a public love tap, or was that a subtle, mid-air smackdown?

Macron looked taken aback for a split second, but as any good politician would, he quickly composed himself and waved to the crowd like nothing happened. Meanwhile, Brigitte, momentarily hidden behind the plane's door, was out of view, leaving everyone to wonder what exactly went down. Was it a playful moment? A tiny squabble? A discreet "don’t touch my face, I’m the president!" moment? The speculation was endless.

The couple descended the stairs together, but in a further plot twist, Brigitte refused the offered arm of her husband. Maybe she was still recovering from the earlier “smack”? The drama!

The viral video sparked debates online, ranging from “Are they okay?” to “Is this a public spat or just pre-trip exhaustion?” and of course, the most important question: Was it a real slap, or just an awkward push?

An insider close to the First Couple weighed in with a calmer perspective, dismissing the interaction as a “harmless squabble” between two people decompressing before embarking on a busy diplomatic tour. "It was just a moment of closeness, nothing more," the source told BFMTV. Sure... but let’s be real—nothing says “I love you” like a cheeky face push, right?

To add some intrigue, the official story from the Élysée Palace mentioned the moment as a “relaxing laugh,” as though it were a pre-trip tradition for the Macrons to engage in a tiny bicker before heading into the political battlefield. If this is how the couple unwinds, maybe the world could use a few more "complicity-filled squabbles." I mean, it certainly kept us entertained.

As the couple proceeded with their tour across Southeast Asia, Macron's office went full-on PR mode, asking the internet to stop feeding the “conspiracy theories,” especially the ones involving, of course, Brigitte’s intentional slap. Because social media has nothing better to do than try to figure out whether the French First Lady just smacked her husband for real.

For those hoping the drama would spill over into the tour, here’s the latest: President Macron landed in Hanoi with his wife, and their visit is all about strengthening ties in defence, innovation, and energy. But let’s be honest, we're just hoping for more “moments of closeness” from these two.

In short, while Macron works on improving France’s international standing, the internet continues to debate whether Brigitte’s hand will leave a lasting mark on her husband's cheek—metaphorically, of course.