Indonesian naval authorities have intercepted a cargo vessel heading to Bangladesh after discovering a massive consignment of sodium perchlorate, a strategic chemical used in rocket and missile propellants, along with millions of unregistered blank 4G LTE SIM cards. The seizure has raised questions about the ownership, origin and intended use of the unusual cargo. The vessel, identified as MV Star Line (IMO: 8356962), was sailing under the flag of Comoros from China's Lianyungang Port to Mongla Port in Bangladesh when it was intercepted in Indonesian waters off Belawan, North Sumatra, on November 7. The Indonesian Navy publicly announced the seizure on November 20, according to a report by Dhaka-based newspaper The Business Standard.

The ship was originally scheduled to reach Mongla Port on November 8, according to the international vessel-tracking platform VesselFinder. However, it made an unscheduled halt in Indonesian waters, reportedly claiming that it needed to refuel.

Indonesian Navy detects suspicious movement, intercepts cargo ship

The vessel attracted the attention of Indonesian naval authorities after its navigation pattern reportedly raised suspicions. A naval patrol ship, KRI Sigalu-857, intercepted MV Star Line after detecting irregularities in its movement.

According to the report, the cargo vessel allegedly did not respond to radio calls from the Indonesian patrol authorities. Subsequent checks also revealed concerns about its registration and shipping documents. Its registration status had reportedly been suspended, while some of its documents were suspected to be falsified.

405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate and millions of SIM cards found

During the inspection of the vessel's 36 containers, Indonesian naval personnel reportedly discovered 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate packed across 15 containers. They also found 54 pallets containing millions of blank 4G LTE SIM cards that had not been registered.

Rear Admiral Deny Septian, commander of Naval Regional Command I, described sodium perchlorate as a strategic oxidising agent used in the manufacture of rocket and missile propellants. Highlighting the potential significance of the seized quantity, Septian said the chemical could potentially be used to "manufacture up to 100 missiles".

Who was behind the shipment? Importer and recipients remain unidentified

One of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the seizure is who arranged the transportation of the chemical and who was supposed to receive it in Bangladesh. The importer and the intended recipients of the consignment have not yet been identified. Customs sources told The Business Standard that the Import General Manifest (IGM), a document containing information about a vessel's cargo, would normally help establish the importer's identity and provide details about the goods being transported.

However, since Indonesian authorities intercepted the vessel before it reached Bangladesh, further investigation will be required to establish the parties involved in the shipment.

Indonesian authorities are questioning the vessel's crew and examining inconsistencies in its cargo manifest. The identities of the shipping company, cargo owners and those responsible for arranging the consignment have not been made public so far.

What is sodium perchlorate and why is it important?

Sodium perchlorate (NaClO4) is a powerful oxidising chemical used in several industrial and specialised applications. These include the production of rocket propellants, explosives and pyrotechnic materials.

Importantly, sodium perchlorate is neither an explosive nor a fuel by itself. Its significance lies in its ability to support combustion under certain conditions, making it a component of some propellant formulations. Because of its applications in sensitive industrial and defence-related sectors, the transportation and handling of large quantities of the chemical can attract regulatory and security scrutiny.

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