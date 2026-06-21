Dhirendra Shastri extends Yoga Day message from Sri Lanka, calls for brotherhood and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Colombo:

International spiritual preacher and Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, extended his greetings on International Yoga Day from Sri Lanka, conveying a message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and global brotherhood.

Officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, representatives of the Sri Lankan government, and local citizens joined Dhirendra Shastri during the event.

Yoga connects the individual soul with the Supreme

In his International Yoga Day address, Shastri explained the definition of yoga in simple yet profound terms. He said yoga is about creating connections in life and is much more than physical exercise or bodily postures.

"Yoga is not just an exercise or physical condition, but an ultimate system for connecting the soul with the Supreme Being," he said.

Yoga signifies unity, humanity and cultural harmony

Highlighting India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shastri said the spirit of global brotherhood begins with yoga. According to him, when people embrace yoga and physical discipline, their consciousness rises toward the divine and their outlook expands to a global level.

"When a person embraces yoga and physical exercise, the soul rises towards the Divine, and one's outlook expands to a global perspective," he said.

He prayed for the health and well-being of people across the world and wished for a disease-free and harmonious global community.

Adopt yoga for a happier and healthier life

Urging people to make yoga a part of their daily lives, Shastri said that true happiness can only be achieved by embracing yoga.

He encouraged people to wake up early, seek the blessings of the rising sun, and benefit from its rays. "Waking up in the morning and seeing the Sun God and bathing in his rays will make the body healthy; and remember, when the body is healthy then the mind will be good, and if the mind is good then your life will become even better," he added.

PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Sunday, participating in an event along with thousands of people at Kolkata's iconic Red Road. Similar events were held across the country, with Union ministers, chief ministers and governors taking part.

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, Modi has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

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