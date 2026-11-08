'Deport All Dot Heads': Diwali celebrations in Seattle disrupted by far-right activists | VIDEO

A Diwali celebration in Seattle turned chaotic on Saturday (local time) after a group of conservative activists disrupted it and called for a deportation of all "dot heads", which was later strongly condemned by Indian American leaders and US politicians.

Several videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the activists led by Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming the Diwali celebrations, as they waved the American flag and carried placards with slogans "Deport All Dot Heads". The phrase "Dot Heads" is a racial abuse that is directed that people of South Asian origins, particularly the Hindus.

Lang and Allen were also carrying another placard on which "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians" was written. The two disrupted the celebrations while a dance performance was being held at the Seattle Center Armoury, which is a part of the Seattle Center Festal.

Lang and Allen: Trump supporters?

It is being reported that Lang and Allen are far-right activists, and strong supporters of the Republicans and President Donald Trump. In August this year, Lang also sought a Republican nomination from Florida for US Senate, but had failed to register as a candidate.

According to the Associated Press (AP), he is also associated with an organisation 'White Replacement' and was among the attackers of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. He served a four-year jail term, but was pardoned by Trump on the first day of his second presidency in 2025.

Indian Americans condemn Lang, Allen

Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has condemned Lang and Allen, calling their act as 'disgusting'. She said Diwali is an important holiday, but this "hateful display" has no place in Seattle and the US.

Former White House advisor Ajay Jain Bhutoria also described the incident as 'disgusting', and said targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric has no place in the US.

Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), meanwhile, advised the Indian Americans to remain cautious while celebrating Diwali. Hindus for Human Rights co-founder Sunita Vishwanath said it was 'heartbreaking' that Indian Americans are being unnecessarily targeted.

"If we are appalled by this hateful and threatening behaviour of right-wing Christians towards Hindus, we must be equally appalled by the hate and violence that Indian Christians suffer at the hands of right-wing Hindus," she said on X.

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