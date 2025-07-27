Denver airport scare: 179 evacuated safely after American Airlines flight catches fire | Video A tyre fire triggered by a landing gear malfunction forced the emergency evacuation of an American Airlines flight at Denver Airport, with all 179 onboard safely evacuated and one minor injury reported.

A major aviation mishap was narrowly averted on Saturday afternoon at Denver International Airport when a tyre fire forced the emergency evacuation of American Airlines Flight 3023, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft bound for Miami. All 179 people on board — 173 passengers and six crew members — were safely evacuated, though one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Landing gear malfunction sparks fire

The incident occurred around 2:45 PM local time (2:15 AM IST), shortly before the aircraft was scheduled to take off from Runway 34L. According to the Denver Fire Department, a tyre on the main landing gear overheated or malfunctioned, sparking a fire that sent smoke billowing from the rear of the aircraft.

The plane, originally scheduled to depart at 1:12 PM from Gate C34, was still on the runway when the fire broke out. Crew members immediately aborted takeoff and initiated an emergency evacuation using inflatable slides.

Passengers evacuated safely, minor injury reported

Emergency crews responded within minutes. Most passengers were evacuated without injury, though five people were assessed by medical personnel and one was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. The rest were taken by bus to the terminal.

Several passengers reported smoke and a burning smell inside the cabin just before the evacuation began. Videos that have since gone viral show passengers fleeing the aircraft and fire crews spraying foam near the landing gear to control the blaze.

Flight operations temporarily halted

Due to the emergency, a temporary ground stop was issued on inbound flights from 2:00 PM to just after 3:00 PM. According to airport authorities, at least 87 flights were delayed. Runway operations resumed shortly after the affected aircraft was moved and the fire was extinguished.

FAA and airline begin investigations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it is investigating the incident, referring to it as a “possible landing gear issue.” American Airlines has stated the fire was the result of a maintenance-related tyre fault, and that the aircraft has been pulled from service pending a detailed technical review.

FAA officials have clarified that initial inspections revealed no systemic failure in the aircraft beyond the faulty tyre.

Boeing 737 MAX 8 involved

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a model previously under scrutiny for unrelated safety issues. Although those concerns were not connected to Saturday's fire, the incident has renewed public attention on aircraft maintenance and readiness.

This is the second such emergency involving American Airlines at Denver Airport in 2025. A March incident also led to an unscheduled landing due to engine problems. While both events concluded without major injuries, experts say repeated mechanical failures highlight the need for stringent inspections.

Averted tragedy sparks praise, raises questions

Aviation experts have praised the crew for their quick thinking and calm execution of emergency protocols, noting that the early identification of the problem prevented a much larger catastrophe. However, they also stress the need for tighter maintenance checks, particularly on aircraft operating in high-traffic routes.

Further updates are expected following the FAA’s investigation and American Airlines’ internal audit.